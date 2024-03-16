Sign up
155 / 365
Walk in the woods.
First time we visited this state park. These trails wind through the forest and it turned into a lovely 5 mile walk that ended on a beach.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
3
2
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
158
photos
44
followers
56
following
42% complete
Corinne C
ace
Lovely path and great leading line
March 17th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful pathway
March 17th, 2024
Bec
ace
Lovely
March 17th, 2024
