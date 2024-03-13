Previous
Leader of the pack by bobbic
Leader of the pack

After two months of poor health my 12 year old boy has bounced back. We went for a two mile hike today and he was a champ! So glad he is back to his old self and able to join us for some outings.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Bobbi C

@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Rob Z ace
How good that he feels like walking again!
March 13th, 2024  
