152 / 365
Leader of the pack
After two months of poor health my 12 year old boy has bounced back. We went for a two mile hike today and he was a champ! So glad he is back to his old self and able to join us for some outings.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Bobbi C
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Tags
german shepherd
gsd
Rob Z
ace
How good that he feels like walking again!
March 13th, 2024
