Beach scene by bobbic
151 / 365

Beach scene

We went to a few state and national preserves today along the lake front. There were quite a lot of people on the beach dressed appropriately for the weather. I was to far away to figure out what they were doing.
12th March 2024

Bobbi C

@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
