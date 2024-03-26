Previous
House finch by bobbic
House finch

Just a little bird out of my kitchen window. I have a new camera/lens combo and I'm loving it.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic

Corinne C ace
Such a beautiful portrait!
March 26th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Fabulous ,wonderful details
March 26th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beauty
March 26th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great great!! Shot
Beautiful
March 26th, 2024  
