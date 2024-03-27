Scilla

Macro photography was my favorite type of photography when I first picked up a camera 25 years ago. I have a new camera and lens that is not a macro but boy oh boy, it may as well be! I am just getting used to it and am just random shooting while I figure out how to set it to my expectations. That is proving to be a challenge but at some point I should comfortable with it and will focus more on subject matter and composition. I ended up getting the Canon R6mkii and the Canon RF100-500 lens. My previous system is Canon also but it's DLSR and the lenses do not work on the mirrorless cameras without an adaptor. I decided to go with the newer rf lenses and started with the middle lens. I plan on getting a lens that will work for portraits and a long lens or convertor in the future.