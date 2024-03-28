Previous
Red Headed Woodpecker by bobbic
Red Headed Woodpecker

Todays pretty bird. There were a lot of woodpeckers in the woods today. They are so pretty!
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
It's time to update my profile. I can't believe that it's been almost 6 months since I started sharing here. I shot consistently for more...
Lesley ace
How very beautiful it is
March 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Awesome capture
March 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional beauty
March 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! I haven't seen one of these in a very long time. Beautiful capture.
March 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beauty, I love his red head.
March 28th, 2024  
