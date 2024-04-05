Previous
Cowbird by bobbic
175 / 365

Cowbird

A pretty female cowbird. They are quite obnoxious and they are bad moms. They lay their eggs in the nests of other birds to be fostered. They do not raise them themselves. Instead, they terrorize the bird community. 😂
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
It's time to update my profile. I can't believe that it's been almost 6 months since I started sharing here. I shot consistently for more...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this nasty bird, even nature can be cruel 🙄
April 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise