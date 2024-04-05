Sign up
Cowbird
A pretty female cowbird. They are quite obnoxious and they are bad moms. They lay their eggs in the nests of other birds to be fostered. They do not raise them themselves. Instead, they terrorize the bird community. 😂
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
It's time to update my profile. I can't believe that it's been almost 6 months since I started sharing here. I shot consistently for more...
Tags
cowbird
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this nasty bird, even nature can be cruel 🙄
April 5th, 2024
