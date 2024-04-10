Previous
Hippy Van by bobbic
Hippy Van

Saw this restored van a couple of days ago. I love it! We have been busy with events the last few days. I just go caught up with my daily pictures. I missed seeing all of your images and plan to sit down tomorrow to see what I missed!
Bobbi C

Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, it sure has been very well looked after.
April 11th, 2024  
