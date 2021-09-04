Previous
Next
0904-P7128 by borof
Photo 1343

0904-P7128

A group of Golgotha ​​sculptures on a hill above the Esztergom downtown cemetery. Crossing stations lead to the group of sculptures.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

borof

@borof
367% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise