Photo 1342
0903-P7121
Based on the last designs of the Hungarian organic architect Imre Makovecz, who died ten years ago, this church is being built in the 17th district of Budapest.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-S2
Taken
3rd September 2021 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
