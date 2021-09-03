Previous
Next
0903-P7121 by borof
Photo 1342

0903-P7121

Based on the last designs of the Hungarian organic architect Imre Makovecz, who died ten years ago, this church is being built in the 17th district of Budapest.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

borof

@borof
367% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise