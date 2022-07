0714-P1972

Light painting of the National Theatre of Pécs.

The National Theatre of Pécs opened its doors to the public on 5 October 1895 with Ferenc Erkel's opera Bánk bán. The building served the theatre-loving public of Pécs and the region for 90 years, but it became unsafe. Thanks to a five-year renovation (from 1986 to 1991), a modern, multi-colour revolving stage, new lighting, sound and video systems and a four-part music pit were installed.