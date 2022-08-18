0818-P2964

Previous
The castle-like military town on Hajmáskér owes its existence to the Austro-Hungarian Monarchy, which decided to strengthen its position in Europe with a huge artillery barracks as a start to the large-scale armament fever of the early 20th century.
"The greatest built ornament of the capital of the cannons is the imposing, ornate commander's palace, with its half-hundred (44 m) high tower decorated with electric flames in the evenings, its princely comfort and its huge ceremonial hall," enthused the Vasárnapi Újság (Sunday Paper) at the handover of the Hajmáskér artillery barracks in 1911.
This is what remains of it today.

moni kozi ace
Oh my! This is a fantastic building. I don;t have words to express my admiration for such a building. Thank you for sharing this.
Too bad for its state. But look at this!
August 24th, 2022  
