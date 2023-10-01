Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2100
1001-F4242V
Decorative grid.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
2102
photos
34
followers
35
following
575% complete
View this month »
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-S10
Taken
1st October 2023 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Good shot with the framing of the gate
October 8th, 2023
winghong_ho
Nicely framed.
October 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close