1228-F6522 by borof
Photo 2188

1228-F6522

The Danube in Budapest is overflowing
and took over the lower quay,
much to the delight of disaster tourists.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

borof

I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
winghong_ho
Very bad news. However, this is a great capture of the moment.
December 31st, 2023  
