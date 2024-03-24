Sign up
Photo 2275
0324-P-370
Porto. A church decorated with azulejo in the city centre.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
2276
photos
36
followers
36
following
2269
2270
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
1
365
Tags
in
,
portugal
