Photo 2277
0326-P-546
Porto, the Ribeira district. This is one of the most beautiful and lively districts in the historic centre of Porto.
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
0
0
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
2279
photos
37
followers
37
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K10D
Taken
9th May 2015 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
in
,
portugal
