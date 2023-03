The Jurors at Runnymede

Runnymede is a meadow on the Thames where the Magna Carta was signed in 1215. Today it is the site of several memorials, among them The Jurors, an artwork by Hew Locke. It consists of 12 high-backed bronze chairs arranged in a rectangular formation as if around a table. The chairs are decorated with images and symbols representing freedom, the rule of law, and human rights.