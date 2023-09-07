Previous
Victoria by bournesnapper
219 / 365

Victoria

This is Victoria, one of the two large pot stills (capacity: 12,000 litres) run by the Bombay Spirits Company in Laverstoke. The blurred appearance is not caused by over-consumption, but by lively weather reflected in the window. Yes, it is.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Andreas

ace
@bournesnapper
Your comments and your favs, as well as your general interest, are much appreciated, if not always explicitly acknowledged. With too many conflicting obligations I...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise