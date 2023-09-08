Previous
Going underground by bournesnapper
220 / 365

Going underground

Platform makeover at Oxford Circus underground station - cladding stripped, rot revealed.
The aesthetics of the banal.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Andreas

ace
@bournesnapper
Your comments and your favs, as well as your general interest, are much appreciated, if not always explicitly acknowledged. With too many conflicting obligations I...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise