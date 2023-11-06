Previous
Parking space by bournesnapper
Parking space

One of the nicely manicured meadows along the river. Come July they will be chock-a-block with the cars of royal regatta visitors. Meanwhile they show their autumn colours and let Potter race around like nobody's business.
6th November 2023

Andreas

@bournesnapper
