Amer
Travel nostalgia. This is part of the curtain wall defending the ancient Indian town of Amer near Jaipur, Rajasthan
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Andreas
ace
@bournesnapper
Your comments and your favs, as well as your general interest, are much appreciated, if not always explicitly acknowledged. With too many conflicting obligations I...
