Deserted Mall

Roads closed off in preparation for the jubilee including the Mall, normally busy with cars, taxis, cyclists and the odd military parade.
Quieter in the office as a Friday but still a number in - obviously preferring the less cheek by jowl environment. Initial hissy fit as couldn't get the monitor to work on my booked desk and had to find another desk.
Good meeting with new grade 6 - such a refreshing change from previous and she's got the go-ahead to recruit new staff and start the regrading process.
Ceilidh in the evening with the Oxford NAGS - excellent evening if a bit quiet on numbers. People still haven't really returned to these mingly events. Lots of boisterous youngsters. But we managed ok with our creaky joints. And was nice to see Sandy and Nina again after a long while.
3 good things
1. Jay in St James's Park - they definitely seem to be on the up. Having not seem them in years that's the third I've seen this year around and about.
2. Baked potatoes with cottage cheese, tuna and chickpeas with the Derry Girls finale - will miss these characterful young women and their numerous scrapes in these often poignant tales of recent remembered history.
3. Adapting my moves for low impact ceilidh dancing.