Discovered the macro function on my phone. Have never really looked for it but seeing this hover fly perched on a jasmine leaf in the arbour, I had a root around the settings.Cycled to Pilates today and on after to Sainsbury's to do a biggish shop, getting a fair amount into my panniers. A little wobbly cycling back but a good job. Brought back sushi for a late lunch in the garden, Dave glad of the rest as he spent most of the day relocating plants and digging the trench for one of the new side paths.3 good things1. Hard taskmaster East European woman running the Pilates class but I had her measure and kept my own pace.2. The insects are loving the nepeta, French lavender and especially the foxgloves - really entertaining watching the most enormous bumbles disappear into the pink flowers.3. Naughty tuna cheesy nachos for supper (well Dave deserved a treat - I could take them or leave them 😉) and an episode of Sherlock.Let Me Take You By The Hand https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-05-21 21 May 2022Walthamstow E17