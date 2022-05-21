Previous
Next
Hover fly by boxplayer
141 / 365

Hover fly

Discovered the macro function on my phone. Have never really looked for it but seeing this hover fly perched on a jasmine leaf in the arbour, I had a root around the settings.

Cycled to Pilates today and on after to Sainsbury's to do a biggish shop, getting a fair amount into my panniers. A little wobbly cycling back but a good job. Brought back sushi for a late lunch in the garden, Dave glad of the rest as he spent most of the day relocating plants and digging the trench for one of the new side paths.

3 good things
1. Hard taskmaster East European woman running the Pilates class but I had her measure and kept my own pace.
2. The insects are loving the nepeta, French lavender and especially the foxgloves - really entertaining watching the most enormous bumbles disappear into the pink flowers.
3. Naughty tuna cheesy nachos for supper (well Dave deserved a treat - I could take them or leave them 😉) and an episode of Sherlock.

Let Me Take You By The Hand https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-05-21

21 May 2022
Walthamstow E17
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise