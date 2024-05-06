Previous
Soggy May Fair by boxplayer
Soggy May Fair

Chip (or possibly Chick} Whittington is unsure about the morris dancing.

After a lovely couple of days, bank holiday Monday was a washout - shame as today was the park's May Fair - with its planned programme of morris and maypole dancing, and dog show.

Covid starting to clear, but my back was still sore so again took myself off for a walk. Watched the morris dancers - in a brief respite from the rain - and a bit of the dog show with a gin and tonic. Rain had started up again so I got the bus back to slob for one more day before work starts.

Gin in the rain https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-05-06

6 May 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

Carole Sandford ace
Traditional to be a washout I suppose! Strangely we’ve had beautiful weather, not used to that bright light in the sky 🤣
May 6th, 2024  
