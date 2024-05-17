The return of Blowzabella

Because of illness, they haven't been able to tour for over a year. Great to see them back again. A dance at Worplesden Memorial Hall.
Working from home day and got going early to get a few things packed and make takeaway salads for later. Logged off early at 3 and left to meet Dave at Turkey Street.
Traffic was unsurprisingly awful down the M25 but we felt lucky to do the journey in just about 2 hours. Checked into the Asperion Hillside Hotel where we stayed a couple of years ago. Ate our salads in their pleasant garden chatting to Anna, S and C - Anna unfortunately suffering from back pain.
Wandered over to the dance just across the road where we found several familiar faces - the HMs minus F, C and K (K not dancing as she's just had an arthroscopy), Susana, and of course Jo the organiser. Got wine and one of the last home baked scones. Brilliant music from Blowzabella and did a bit of dancing though the crowd weren't that great with too many people randomly shuffling around.
Drinks in the hotel's honesty bar after with Anna, C and S, exchanging late birthday presents.