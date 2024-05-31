Sign up
152 / 365
Chris, Michaela and Iolo
On Springwatch, answering watchers' questions.
Not a great night, awake for a long time, the headache still around. It was still refusing to budge when I woke up and what with the lack of sleep, I called in sick.
Lay around restlessly in bed all morning feeling crap and only dozing fitfully. Forced a bit of vegetable soup down for lunch and gradually started feeling better. Headache now gone thank goodness.
Halloumi peppers and Springwatch this evening, thankfully no more peregrine misbehaviour although a sad end for the young chiffchaffs.
31 May 2024
Walthamstow E17
31st May 2024
31st May 24
