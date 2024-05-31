Previous
Chris, Michaela and Iolo by boxplayer
152 / 365

Chris, Michaela and Iolo

On Springwatch, answering watchers' questions.

Not a great night, awake for a long time, the headache still around. It was still refusing to budge when I woke up and what with the lack of sleep, I called in sick.

Lay around restlessly in bed all morning feeling crap and only dozing fitfully. Forced a bit of vegetable soup down for lunch and gradually started feeling better. Headache now gone thank goodness.

Halloumi peppers and Springwatch this evening, thankfully no more peregrine misbehaviour although a sad end for the young chiffchaffs.

31 May 2024
Walthamstow E17
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise