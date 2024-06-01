Previous
Plane tree
Plane tree

On my cycle route - got out on the bicycle for a short trip - still not feeling 100 per cent but I can't cope with the cabin fever.

Waited till the afternoon in hope of the promised sunny intervals which never materialised and looped up along the northern wetlands stopping to buy buns at the bakery outlet by Wild Card Brewery. Decided against visiting any Art Trail sites.

Without the sun, it was still cool and breezy and I thought I'd overdone it when I got back - feeling like I was going to get another headache. But not too bad now and have just eaten a very healthy quinoa, broad bean and radish salad - just wish my nose and chest would fully clear.

1 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
Pat Knowles ace
Well I can distinctly see a face looking down at me. Big eyebrows!
Bark is always interesting & rather a wonderful tree skin.
June 1st, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Wonderful textures in the bark
June 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely pov.
June 1st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great pov & wonderful textures!
June 1st, 2024  
