Plane bark by boxplayer
Plane bark

30 Days Wild 2024 Day 1
June words: Hug a tree

A local cycle along a stretch of the wetlands and a classic London plane.

1 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

Susan Wakely ace
Are you hugging the tree?
June 1st, 2024  
