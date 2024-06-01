Sign up
Previous
Photo 1797
Plane bark
30 Days Wild 2024 Day 1
June words: Hug a tree
A local cycle along a stretch of the wetlands and a classic London plane.
Plane tree
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-06-01
1 June 2024
Walthamstow E17
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8128
photos
178
followers
207
following
492% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
1st June 2024 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bark
,
plane
,
plane tree
,
hug a tree
,
june24words
,
30-days-wild24
Susan Wakely
ace
Are you hugging the tree?
June 1st, 2024
