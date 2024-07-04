Sign up
Photo 1828
Leveret play Snow on the Tracks by Rachel Darling
A short video clip from Leveret's concert at the end of their workshop week at Halsway Manor. Catching up with holiday photos.
Leveret
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-07-04
Late night scone
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-07-04
4 July 2024
Crowcombe, Somerset
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Boxplayer
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
musician
,
music
,
concert
,
musicians
,
folk
,
folk music
,
accordion
,
fiddle
,
leveret
,
halsway manor
Barb
Very enjoyable to hear!
July 10th, 2024
Beverley
Lovely
July 10th, 2024
