Fiddles at the session by boxplayer
Fiddles at the session

Some lovely musicians and some really nice tunes at the session this afternoon.

An early start though as we'd planned to go to mum's flat to get a change of clothes and clear out the fridge. Early because if you don't get there early on a Sunday morning someone steals her Sunday Times from the foyer, honestly.

Went to the session at lunchtime, lots of people there including E, W and F - F being a little fractious as the session carried on.

Ceilidh band class after carrying on with Three Around Three and starting Tiptop Polka. Too tired to go to the Walthamstow session after - Dave went on his own and I headed home.

Once he's back we'll have the vegetable soup I made earlier.

20 October 2024
Highbury N5
20th October 2024

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
80% complete

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely image and back story. Sounds like another busy day!
October 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
October 20th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice shot. Do you ever have a proper relaxing day off? You always seem to be on the go.
October 20th, 2024  
