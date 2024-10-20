Fiddles at the session

Some lovely musicians and some really nice tunes at the session this afternoon.



An early start though as we'd planned to go to mum's flat to get a change of clothes and clear out the fridge. Early because if you don't get there early on a Sunday morning someone steals her Sunday Times from the foyer, honestly.



Went to the session at lunchtime, lots of people there including E, W and F - F being a little fractious as the session carried on.



Ceilidh band class after carrying on with Three Around Three and starting Tiptop Polka. Too tired to go to the Walthamstow session after - Dave went on his own and I headed home.



Once he's back we'll have the vegetable soup I made earlier.



Highbury N5