Kati rolls by boxplayer
Kati rolls

Where I got my paneer roll and spicy fries at the park market.

After a quiet morning, we walked here, Dave wheeling mum and we met N and G who we haven't seen in ages. Had mulled cider, tasted and bought cheeses, and had food from the street food stalls. Dave and mum had halloumi salad bowls. Lovely bright and warm afternoon, we sat on a bit of wall in the park.

Dave took mum home, G went off to find a jeweller's and N and I got another drink and had a long catch-up sitting on a bench. Still nice and warm.

Home now and looking forward to doughnuts and another Hitchcock film.

Mum still very tired seemingly and noticeably commenting on how confused she feels. Glad we've got that doctor's appointment on Monday.

Selfie on the bench https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-10-19

19 October 2024
Walthamstow E17
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
October 19th, 2024  
