My sister T makes stained glass. Up against their living room window with the morning sun.
Bitty morning of on-and-off work. When I'd first planned this trip, I'd intended to stay over, work remotely from my sister's and return home in the evening. But with mum home alone still with us, I decided to get a morning train home.
T and B made us smoked salmon and scrambled eggs for breakfast and drove me to the station. Straightforward journey and I managed to connect and work a bit on the train. Home by 1. Sorted mum and I out with a salad lunch and a bit later a cinnamon bun (the last).
Dave returned from his work trip to the Cambridge botanical gardens and after a light supper of leftover baked potatoes, we walked to the William Morris Gallery for a good talk on the People's Forest - how people power saved such a lot of Epping Forest for posterity and kickstarted similar protest and activism in other parts of London and further afield.