Interval by boxplayer
Photo 2230

Interval

The Wiltshire Music Centre had a lot of scary stickers forbidding you from taking photos in the auditorium so I made do with a pic of the instruments at this evening's concert with Leveret.

Kennet and Avon https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-10-16

16 October 2024
Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Boxplayer

Photo Details

