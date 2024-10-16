Sign up
Previous
Photo 2230
Interval
The Wiltshire Music Centre had a lot of scary stickers forbidding you from taking photos in the auditorium so I made do with a pic of the instruments at this evening's concert with Leveret.
Kennet and Avon
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-10-16
16 October 2024
Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8369
photos
174
followers
200
following
610% complete
View this month »
Tags
concert
,
stage
,
instrument
,
musical instruments
,
instruments
,
musical instrument
