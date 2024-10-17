Previous
White horse by boxplayer
Photo 2231

White horse

Far in the distance, the Westbury chalk white horse is visible on the ridge. On the train to Paddington.

Stained glass https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-10-17

17 October 2024
Between Bradford-on-Avon and Westbury, Wiltshire
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
611% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise