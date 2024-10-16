Kennet and Avon

Looking autumnal over the canal in Bradford-on-Avon walking up to T and B's.
Managed to get more sleep after K and co had left at 3.30. Dave fixed me and mum up with a halloumi fry-up. Mum seemed okay if still tired.
I left to catch a train from Paddington to Bradford-on-Avon - an oddly warm and damp day. Left Dave instructions for keeping mum sorted.
At Bradford-on-Avon with half an hour to spare I wandered into Culver Close Recreation Ground and found a little enclave of artist and craft studios. Bought some nice nature Christmas cards and ginger fudge. Looked at the very impressive early 14th century Tithe Barn before walking back to the road and up the very steep hill to T and B's house.
We sat by the French windows with cups of tea, ginger fudge and glasses of cava chatting before heading to the Barge Inn for an early supper, now raining. Smoked salmon and fish and chips.
B drove us to the Wiltshire Music Centre for tonight's concert with lovely Leveret - beautiful and sublime as usual. Met Lin from Bath volunteering there as well as Sharon and Penny.
Home after for homemade apple crumble, tea and cheese and a proper fire.