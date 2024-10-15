Previous
Odd one out by boxplayer
Odd one out

Mum didn't get the message about the pink dress code. After cousins K, E and M returned from their shopping trip we realised we hadn't taken a group pic. They grabbed food and packed ready for their Uber pick-up at 3.30am.

15 October 2024
Walthamstow E17
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Boxplayer

Lesley ace
Ah such a lovely, happy photo.
October 16th, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
Aww, super smiles! Been nice having a house full? Hope they've all had fun.
October 16th, 2024  
Dianne ace
A lovely family pic - your mum is having a great chuckle, even though she is being squished.
October 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such lovely smiles.
October 16th, 2024  
