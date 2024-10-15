Sign up
Photo 2229
Odd one out
Mum didn't get the message about the pink dress code. After cousins K, E and M returned from their shopping trip we realised we hadn't taken a group pic. They grabbed food and packed ready for their Uber pick-up at 3.30am.
15 October 2024
Walthamstow E17
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Tags
family
,
pink
,
cousins
,
group
Lesley
ace
Ah such a lovely, happy photo.
October 16th, 2024
FunnyFace
ace
Aww, super smiles! Been nice having a house full? Hope they've all had fun.
October 16th, 2024
Dianne
ace
A lovely family pic - your mum is having a great chuckle, even though she is being squished.
October 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such lovely smiles.
October 16th, 2024
