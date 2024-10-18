Previous
Autumn in the park by boxplayer
Autumn in the park

Although after early morning thick fog it was quite warm in the sunshine.

Worked from home and suggested to mum that we go to the William Morris Gallery for lunch - trying to get her out of the habit of moping around and sleeping too much and fretting about her constipation.

I pushed her in the wheelchair, going the back way to avoid most of the hills. Found a table at the café outside and mum tried the quinoa salad with halloumi and I had a cheese and tomato toastie. Slow wait for food so was a longer lunch break than ideal, but think mum enjoyed being in the fresh air, watching the little kids on bikes and scooters, and the dogs.

Mum rested at home after while I carried on working. Cakes from the café later and finally supper of halloumi peppers and homemade chips while watching Strangers on a Train. Excellent melodramatic suspenseful fun.

18 October 2024
Walthamstow E17
Renee Salamon ace
How lovely
October 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks lovely.
October 18th, 2024  
