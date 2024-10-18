Sign up
Photo 2232
Quinoa
Mum wasn't aware of having quinoa before. She was impressed. Lunch in the park.
Autumn in the park
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-10-18
18 October 2024
Walthamstow E17
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8373
photos
174
followers
200
following
611% complete
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
18th October 2024 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
salad
,
park
,
lunch
,
quinoa
Susan Wakely
ace
She looks like she is checking it out before eating.
October 18th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture and such great clarity...Your mom looks like she is digging in :)...
October 18th, 2024
