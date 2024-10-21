Previous
Mannions Prince Arthur by boxplayer
Mannions Prince Arthur

An old school Irish pub in Tottenham. From the Uber taking me and mum back from her appointment with the doctor.

Was terribly fretful morning but tried to work stopping for a light lunch. Left in an Uber just before 2 and we were there in plenty of time.

Doctor was very nice, friendly and efficient - seemed really on it, took mum's blood pressure and examined her. She's asked for a wee test (to rule out a urinary infection), a poo test, an ultrasound and blood tests - so mum will hopefully have a good checkup.

Unfortunately Uber back struggled through the most horrendous traffic, mainly around Tottenham Hale - 1.5 hours to get back. Dave was in the same traffic. Had to work till 7 to make up time. Mum had cake as a treat when we got back.

Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs supper upcoming.

In sad news, our friend L told us her mum has died - she'd had health issues for a while.

21 October 2024
Tottenham N15
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Pat Knowles ace
What a day! So good your mum is having tests! Put all your minds at rest hopefully! Cant believe it by have an actual doctors appointment too on Thursday …gold dust! Nice old out! It looks big!
October 21st, 2024  
Dave ace
Nice street view.
October 21st, 2024  
Agnes ace
Nice building
October 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great capture...neat candid and pov to see the historical architecture
October 21st, 2024  
