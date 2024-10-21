Mannions Prince Arthur

An old school Irish pub in Tottenham. From the Uber taking me and mum back from her appointment with the doctor.



Was terribly fretful morning but tried to work stopping for a light lunch. Left in an Uber just before 2 and we were there in plenty of time.



Doctor was very nice, friendly and efficient - seemed really on it, took mum's blood pressure and examined her. She's asked for a wee test (to rule out a urinary infection), a poo test, an ultrasound and blood tests - so mum will hopefully have a good checkup.



Unfortunately Uber back struggled through the most horrendous traffic, mainly around Tottenham Hale - 1.5 hours to get back. Dave was in the same traffic. Had to work till 7 to make up time. Mum had cake as a treat when we got back.



Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs supper upcoming.



In sad news, our friend L told us her mum has died - she'd had health issues for a while.



