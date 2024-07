Late night scone

We shared Anna's leftover scone, needing sustenance for a long night of sessioning and election results. Catching up with holiday photos.Photo actually taken in the early hours of 5 July but it counts as I hadn't gone to bed yet.Leveret https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-07-04 Leveret play Snow on the Tracks https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-07-04 4 July 2024Crowcombe, Somerset