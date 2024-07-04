Previous
Late night scone by boxplayer
Photo 2176

Late night scone

We shared Anna's leftover scone, needing sustenance for a long night of sessioning and election results. Catching up with holiday photos.

Photo actually taken in the early hours of 5 July but it counts as I hadn't gone to bed yet.

4 July 2024
Crowcombe, Somerset
Boxplayer

