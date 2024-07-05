Previous
Garden pond by boxplayer
Photo 2177

Garden pond

Sister T and B's new house has a pond in the garden. Nicely kept gardens both front and back in fact. Catching up with holiday photos.

New home toast https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-07-05

5 July 2024
Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Wendy ace
Easy fav. Stunning.
July 12th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Oh how beautiful.
July 12th, 2024  
