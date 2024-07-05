Sign up
Photo 2177
Garden pond
Sister T and B's new house has a pond in the garden. Nicely kept gardens both front and back in fact. Catching up with holiday photos.
New home toast
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-07-05
5 July 2024
Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
2
3
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8222
photos
181
followers
208
following
597% complete
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
189
190
2180
2181
191
192
2182
193
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
5th July 2024 2:39pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden
,
pond
,
lily pads
Wendy
ace
Easy fav. Stunning.
July 12th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Oh how beautiful.
July 12th, 2024
