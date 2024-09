Highly recommended if you like Charles Dickens or even if you don't. Basically a retelling of David Copperfield still talking about poverty and social injustice but transplanted to the late 20th century in the context of the USA opioid crisis and the marginalisation of the people of the Appalachians (dismissed as hillbillies and rednecks). Absolutely superbly done.Skulking https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-09-02 2 September 2024Walthamstow E17