Photo 2212
Birthday bubbly
To welcome us to C's 60th birthday party.
Les Moineaux de Paris
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-09-01
1 September 2024
Gospel Oak NW5
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
2
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8306
photos
177
followers
204
following
606% complete
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
2210
241
242
243
244
2211
2212
245
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
1st September 2024 4:24pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pub
,
glasses
,
glass
,
drink
,
drinks
,
celebration
,
bubbly
Agnes
ace
Cheers
September 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Bubbly fun to be had.
September 1st, 2024
