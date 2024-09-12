Previous
Another hanging basket by boxplayer
Another hanging basket

A bloom escapes from the hanging baskets along the route past the flats to the office. Another fresh day but no rain to speak of. And only me from my team in, oddly.

12 September 2024
Pimlico SW1
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
September 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely pov.
September 12th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous colours…
September 12th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Great pic and light - end of summer capture
September 12th, 2024  
