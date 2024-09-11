Crumbs and rocket leaves

All that's left from a late lunch of Lithuanian bread and salad.



Non-working day and lots of chores and admin done. We spent some time booking forthcoming exhibitions with a view to not leaving it to the last minute and then missing them. Also booked glamping for a folk festival next year, interesting to see what that will be like.



Had an appointment with the bank to open a savings account for mum's Finnish money and popped to the International Supermarket, Lidl and Lituanica for top-up shopping after hence the late lunch.



Dave took the car in for a service, luckily not too much needed doing. And I got a second quote for the flat hot water cylinder replacement. As they're a bit cheaper and know the flat, we'll go with the original quote.



Found an interesting recipe for lentil moussaka cut out from an old Sainsbury's magazine which I tried today. Rather involved but very tasty.



Odd day of sunshine and showers and quite fresh.



11 September 2024

Walthamstow E17