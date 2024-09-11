Previous
Crumbs and rocket leaves by boxplayer
255 / 365

Crumbs and rocket leaves

All that's left from a late lunch of Lithuanian bread and salad.

Non-working day and lots of chores and admin done. We spent some time booking forthcoming exhibitions with a view to not leaving it to the last minute and then missing them. Also booked glamping for a folk festival next year, interesting to see what that will be like.

Had an appointment with the bank to open a savings account for mum's Finnish money and popped to the International Supermarket, Lidl and Lituanica for top-up shopping after hence the late lunch.

Dave took the car in for a service, luckily not too much needed doing. And I got a second quote for the flat hot water cylinder replacement. As they're a bit cheaper and know the flat, we'll go with the original quote.

Found an interesting recipe for lentil moussaka cut out from an old Sainsbury's magazine which I tried today. Rather involved but very tasty.

Odd day of sunshine and showers and quite fresh.

11 September 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

haskar ace
Lovely colours and plate.
September 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous plate… fun planning…
September 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely plate.
September 11th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Very painterly
September 11th, 2024  
