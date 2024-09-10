Previous
Hanging basket

On the way to the office from the tube station. Not many of us in and plenty of other noisy people. Choir at lunchtime rehearsing the tour repertoire.

Got a quote for a possible new cylinder for the flat. Quite pricey as expected so contacted the guy who services our boiler to see if they could give us a quote too.

10 September 2024
Pimlico SW1
Bill Davidson
Nice pov
September 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice focus choice, life in the city
September 10th, 2024  
