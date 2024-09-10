Sign up
Previous
254 / 365
Hanging basket
On the way to the office from the tube station. Not many of us in and plenty of other noisy people. Choir at lunchtime rehearsing the tour repertoire.
Got a quote for a possible new cylinder for the flat. Quite pricey as expected so contacted the guy who services our boiler to see if they could give us a quote too.
10 September 2024
Pimlico SW1
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8319
photos
176
followers
203
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 2024
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
10th September 2024 7:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
flower
,
orange
,
hanging basket
Bill Davidson
Nice pov
September 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice focus choice, life in the city
September 10th, 2024
