Brooding fennel

Silhouetted against the afternoon sky in the garden. It wasn't actually that brooding - I just edited it a bit.



Working from home - rather gloomy and cloudy but no rain having also missed most of it yesterday. Mum seemed a bit better which was good. And the tenants have their new washing machine installed, also good. But alas there was another air lock problem and the plumber seems to think the only way to stop it is to replace the current cylinder for a pressurised one which will be pricey.



9 September 2024

Walthamstow E17