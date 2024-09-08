Previous
Odd one out by boxplayer
Odd one out

A bright splash of orange among the greens. Driving back from mum's.

We had intended to go out to a craft fair and museum near Luton and a pub lunch - trying out mum's new wheelchair. But in the end, she didn't feel very well so didn't happen.

We did go round with her new bathroom scales and toilet roll holder and had a cup of tea and apple cake. Mum gave Dave a new scarf that she'd knitted. We're getting quite a collection.

Back home in a fit of trying to clear the decks, I unearthed the huge backlog of magazines from various organisations we belong to that have been gathering dust for at least a couple of years. We scanned through them all really quickly and all are now in the recycling bin - a job well done. And promises to keep up to date in future as and when they arrive.

And rather hilariously, the house next door to my sister in Bradford-on-Avon has come up for sale. We were tempted for about 30 seconds when I felt the sudden upheaval of putting the house on the market for something that is basically too small wouldn't be worth it.

Bit of WhatsApp chatter yesterday about old family photos and where they are, especially sister T concerned as she's not got any of herself as a young child. When we were at my mum's, I saw her old albums on the bookshelf - so hopefully still safe and sound.

8 September 2024
Turnpike Lane N8
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
September 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ha, nicely seen!
September 8th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Orange rubbish is obviously different to green rubbish!
September 8th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Good shot
September 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Well spotted. I would love to visit the house of fabric.
September 8th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
How long is it since you moved to Walthamstow? I remember vividly the viewing & deliberating whether to buy or not. Guessing ten years perhaps. A good move in the end I think. Great title.
September 8th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
@happypat well I moved there in 1998, but you're probably thinking of when we moved out of our small flat into a house which was 11 years ago now!
September 8th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Busy day! Love this.
September 8th, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely juxtaposition.
September 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great photo…. Busy times
September 8th, 2024  
