Odd one out

A bright splash of orange among the greens. Driving back from mum's.



We had intended to go out to a craft fair and museum near Luton and a pub lunch - trying out mum's new wheelchair. But in the end, she didn't feel very well so didn't happen.



We did go round with her new bathroom scales and toilet roll holder and had a cup of tea and apple cake. Mum gave Dave a new scarf that she'd knitted. We're getting quite a collection.



Back home in a fit of trying to clear the decks, I unearthed the huge backlog of magazines from various organisations we belong to that have been gathering dust for at least a couple of years. We scanned through them all really quickly and all are now in the recycling bin - a job well done. And promises to keep up to date in future as and when they arrive.



And rather hilariously, the house next door to my sister in Bradford-on-Avon has come up for sale. We were tempted for about 30 seconds when I felt the sudden upheaval of putting the house on the market for something that is basically too small wouldn't be worth it.



Bit of WhatsApp chatter yesterday about old family photos and where they are, especially sister T concerned as she's not got any of herself as a young child. When we were at my mum's, I saw her old albums on the bookshelf - so hopefully still safe and sound.



8 September 2024

Turnpike Lane N8