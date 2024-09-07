A parrot called Walnut

Or that's what I heard anyway - perched on the head of this lady selling rather lovely enamelled jewellery at a makers' market in Wanstead.
Dave was going to a session so I cycled to this market - bought the odd thing but annoyingly I'd forgotten my bag. Luckily I was able to snaffle a sought-after market tote bag.
Cycled home via Wood Street and a falafel platter at Mini HIba, a Palestinian / Lebanese cafe. Very delicious and more than I was expecting.
Rested at home for a short while intercepting increasingly annoying messages about family photos on the sisters WhatsApp before cycling to Sainsbury's for top-up shopping and Argos purchases for my mum - new bathroom scales and a toilet roll holder.
Feel exhausted now and don't feel like I've had a rest haha.