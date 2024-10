Littered

The street is now littered with big and crinkly plane leaves, some rather soggy after rain in the night.



Into the office and seriously fretful after very little sleep - too much active brain. Tried to phone the care manager about mum's arrangement but she wasn't around. And various other bits of admin. Some financial chat with sisters also - trying to second guess what changes will come out of the budget especially around inheritance tax.



Tired now.



28 October 2024

Pimlico SW1